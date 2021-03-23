Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,954,000 after buying an additional 4,139,140 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pretium Resources by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,116,000 after buying an additional 1,989,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $21,272,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $5,153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pretium Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,001,000 after buying an additional 320,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

