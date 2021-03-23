Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $139.55. 27,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,298. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $142.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

