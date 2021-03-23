Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,387,000 after buying an additional 619,169 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,918,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,531,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,469,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.87. 1,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $95.71.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

