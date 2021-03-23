Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $749,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.97. 2,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.51 and a one year high of $321.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

