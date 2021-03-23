Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.42. 4,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $69.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

