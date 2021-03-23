Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

