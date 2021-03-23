Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

PROV has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Hovde Group cut shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Provident Financial stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Provident Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial news, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391 over the last quarter. 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

