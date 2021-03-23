Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $123,432,000 after purchasing an additional 450,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,159,000 after purchasing an additional 390,447 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,910.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 313,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

