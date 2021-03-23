Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 77 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $666.69 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

