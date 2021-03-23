Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,000 SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at $770,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 157,302 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

SD stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.55. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

