Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 426.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tesla by 400.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,434,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,048 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $670.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $736.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $643.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.