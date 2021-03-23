Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $561,073.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,072. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,418.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

