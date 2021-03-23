Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

NYSE:RJF opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.