Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.93 Million Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.27% of Viasat worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Viasat by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Viasat by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

