Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 9,872 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 1,197,856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 904,078 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 707,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $12,487,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

