Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 840 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $66,486.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,534 shares of company stock worth $325,588. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

FDP stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

