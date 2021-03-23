Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

