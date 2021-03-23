Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 232,945 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NRG stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

