Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.55.

PEG opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

