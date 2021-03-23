pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,838.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for $30.24 or 0.00054478 BTC on major exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $285,343.99 and approximately $19,838.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.79 or 0.00471679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00144496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.20 or 0.00776914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00075201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance.

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

