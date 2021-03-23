Pyxis Tankers (PXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 6,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

