Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SLM Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SLM in a report released on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SLM by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.