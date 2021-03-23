Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Issued By Northcoast Research

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Kroger in a report released on Friday, March 19th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $36.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after buying an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after buying an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after buying an additional 527,772 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,651 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

