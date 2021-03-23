Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

CRWD opened at $195.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of -407.76 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,056 shares of company stock worth $147,652,881 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

