Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Issued By KeyCorp

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million.

Shares of USAP opened at $10.19 on Monday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

