Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Lowered by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Research analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

REGI has been the topic of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

