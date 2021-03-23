Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Reduced by Analyst

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.