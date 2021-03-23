Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RADI stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

