Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

RAVN stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

