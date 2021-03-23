Raymond James Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $108.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.22.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,514,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

