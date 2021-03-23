Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after acquiring an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $231.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $235.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

