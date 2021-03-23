Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 10,192 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 509.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 194,407 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.