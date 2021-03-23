Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

