Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of Everi worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Everi by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Everi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Everi by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Everi by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 4,954.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 307,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,584 shares of company stock worth $1,026,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

