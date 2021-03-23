Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 495,279 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.