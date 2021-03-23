Reby Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

FTHI stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.