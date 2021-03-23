Reby Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 240 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

