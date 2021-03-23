Reby Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

