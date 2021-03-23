Reby Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,285,631.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,707,887.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,354 shares of company stock valued at $14,172,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

