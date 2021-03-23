Reby Advisors LLC Takes Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 83,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

