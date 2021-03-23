Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Stake Lessened by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 739,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,369 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Reed’s were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 369,339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 447,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.27. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

