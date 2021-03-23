Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 10,400 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.06% of Retail Value worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 252,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,118,679 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $15,661,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $63,044.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,137,848 shares of company stock valued at $15,981,317 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE RVI opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

