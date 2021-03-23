Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 225,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND opened at $109.40 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $113.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.04.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.