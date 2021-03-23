Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.38% of Provident Financial worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $28,866.00. Also, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $148,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

PROV stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $126.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PROV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

