Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Option Care Health worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 736,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 348,909 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 630,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 257,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

