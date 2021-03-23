Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.5% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $178,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

