Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,083 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Acme United worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACU. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Acme United by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $73,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACU opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $139.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

