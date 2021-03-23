Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Repligen by 179.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 156,283 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,904,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN opened at $207.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

