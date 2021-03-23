Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 119.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,192,000 after acquiring an additional 365,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $23,686,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

