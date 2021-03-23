Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

DLNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.